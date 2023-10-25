FNB Gains Repeated Recognition for Workplace Experience

Adds to More Than a Dozen Workplace Awards for Company in 2023

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced that its banking subsidiary, First National Bank, has again been honored as a national Culture Excellence Awards winner by Energage, a leading research firm focused on organizational health and workplace improvement. These awards are based solely on employee feedback and highlight FNB's exceptional workplace experience.

"The different perspectives, experiences and ideas our employees bring to the table strengthen our Company, drive innovation and enable us to better serve all our stakeholders," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "Our culture at FNB prioritizes the success of our employees by ensuring everyone has access to the programs, benefits and resources that support their overall well-being."

In this most recent set of Culture Excellence Awards, FNB was recognized as a Top Workplace for:

DE&I Practices for prioritizing a welcoming and inclusive culture, no matter one's background, at all levels of the organization.

for prioritizing a welcoming and inclusive culture, no matter one's background, at all levels of the organization. Employee Well-Being by putting health and wellness at the center of workplace culture.

by putting health and wellness at the center of workplace culture. Employee Appreciation for believing in the self-sustaining performance and positivity boost that results from genuine employee appreciation.

for believing in the self-sustaining performance and positivity boost that results from genuine employee appreciation. Professional Development as a company that places a special focus on developing their employees' careers and enabling their people to grow professionally.

Earlier this year, Energage also recognized FNB with Culture Excellence awards for Innovation, Compensation and Benefits, Leadership and Work-Life Flexibility. These various accolades add to the cache of awards FNB has received under Delie's leadership, including being honored 60 times for workplace excellence. Visit fnb-online.com/awards for a complete list of the awards that highlight FNB's continued achievements.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of more than $45 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

