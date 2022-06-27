FNB Recognized as Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio for Eighth Consecutive Year

CLEVELAND, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), announced today that it has been named to The Plain Dealer's ranking of the 2022 Top Workplaces in Northeast Ohio, the Bank's eighth consecutive year earning the recognition.

The Top Workplaces are determined based solely on employee feedback and are compiled by Energage, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement.

"FNB's repeated honors as a Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio are a testament to our strong team in the market and our Company-wide efforts to provide a positive work environment where employees are encouraged to make an impact and are recognized for their contributions," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "The consistent recognition we have received as an employer of choice demonstrates both employees' satisfaction and our commitment to providing them with a great place to work."

FNB operates more than 25 branches and over 80 ATMs in Northeast Ohio.

Jeffrey S. Bechtel, Regional Market Executive and President of FNB's Cleveland Region, added, "Our incredible Cleveland Region team makes it possible for FNB to serve individuals and businesses in Northeast Ohio in building financial confidence and establishing financial security. We are proud that we provide a workplace where our employees have the tools they need to succeed and make a difference in our community."

This ranking adds to FNB's more than 40 awards as a leading workplace, including national recognition as a Top Workplace USA and as a Top Workplace for Innovation, Leadership and Work-Life Flexibility. In 2022, FNB also again has been named as one of the World's Best Banks and one of America's Best Banks by Forbes and has received 17 Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards. For more information about the extensive recognition FNB has earned for its differentiated culture, which focuses on doing what is right for all of its stakeholders, visit the Company's Awards and Recognition webpage at fnb-online.com.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of $42 billion and more than 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

SOURCE F.N.B. Corporation