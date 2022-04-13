Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
13.04.2022
FNZ and Clearstream agree strategic partnership and unveil leading business intelligence solution
FNZ, the global wealth management platform, and Clearstream, Deutsche Börse Group’s post-trade services provider, have entered a strategic partnership that will significantly increase transparency for the UK & European asset management industry through the launch of a new leading-edge business intelligence solution. Currently, investment distribution information is fragmented and there is very little connectivity across the industry, meaning asset managers need to seek information from wherever they distribute funds. The new solution enabled by FNZ and Clearstream via its Fund Centre capabilities will provide asset managers with the global and regional intelligence they require to analyse market trends, better understand behaviour, improve decision making around fund distribution, and ultimately deliver stronger business, customer and regulatory outcomes. In addition to the business intelligence solution, FNZ and Clearstream will also support asset managers with their European fund distribution operations by delivering efficiency gains, enabled by Clearstream’s integrated, end-to-end fund dealing and custody solution, and FNZ’s wealth management platform. This service will provide asset managers with a ‘single source of truth’, aggregating data and insights to unify sales, product, risk, compliance and operational oversight functions under a single view. Adrian Durham, CEO at FNZ Group, said: “We are excited to collaborate with Clearstream and firmly believe that we have found a strong partner to support our growth strategy for the benefit of the UK & European asset management sector. The partnership and our newly unveiled business intelligence solution will allow us to significantly enhance our support for asset managers by dramatically increasing transparency across the entire industry. This will help us to deliver significant operational efficiencies, reduce friction and enhance the customer experience – furthering FNZ’s mission of opening up wealth and making wealth management accessible to more people.” Philippe Seyll, CEO at Clearstream Banking S.A. and Head of Investment Fund Services, added: “We are thrilled to have FNZ as a strategic partner to our leading Clearstream Funds Services. With this partnership, we further grow our strong global network of fund execution and distribution partners via our Vestima and Fund Centre platforms. The new collaboration perfectly contributes to Clearstream’s endeavour to foster efficiency of financial markets, by providing high-quality data, state-of-the-art IT infrastructure and innovative services for market participants worldwide.” About FNZ FNZ is the global platform provider in the wealth management sector, partnering with over 650 of the world’s leading financial institutions and over 8,000 wealth management firms. With over 4,000 employees in 21 countries, FNZ’s mission is to open-up wealth, empowering all people to create wealth through personal investment, aligned with things they care about the most, on their own terms. FNZ combines technology, infrastructure and investment operations in a single state-of-the-art platform that frees its institutional customers to create hyper-personalized and innovative products and services, that are seamlessly aligned with the needs of their clients. To date, FNZ has enabled over 20 million people, from all wealth segments, to invest in an effective, simple and transparent way, making wealth management accessible to everyone. About Clearstream As an international central securities depository (ICSD), headquartered in Luxembourg, Clearstream, which is part of Deutsche Börse Group, provides the post-trade infrastructure for the Eurobond market and services for securities from 59 domestic markets worldwide. With 16 trillion Euros in assets under custody, Clearstream is one of the world’s largest settlement and custody firms for domestic and international securities. Alongside its highly automated mutual fund services, Clearstream provides clients with a “one-stop shop” solution for all fund types. Its fund distribution platform Fund Centre provides access to over 72,000 funds domiciled in 25 fund jurisdictions and connects close to 330 distributors to almost 450 fund providers of mutual funds, ETFs and alternative investment funds around the globe.
