FoA Releases Tips: How to Bear it in Black Bear Season

DARIEN, Conn., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As humans continue to move increasingly close to wildlife habitats, it's not surprising that there are more reports of black bear sightings and encounters. But there's no need to panic. There are many ways to live peacefully with black bears, as Friends of Animals explains in a new publication aimed at arming the public with tips on how to coexist.

Black bears are naturally shy and they play an important role in the environment. Bear attacks in the U.S. are extremely rare. In fact, when it comes to black bears, the size of the population doesn't matter, studies show. The number one cause of bear-human conflict is human behavior. Limiting the availability and access to food attractants is the most definite means for reducing bear-human conflict.

In its brochure available to the public, municipalities and education organizations, FoA lays out common sense approaches to avoiding negative bear-human interactions at home and during outdoor activities. Steps such as removing bird feeders from March through November, securing garbage and never intentionally feeding bears are key to mitigating conflict.

"Our brochure is aimed at arming the public with information that can resolve conflicts and fear instead of arming hunters with weapons to needlessly kill bears during hunts that don't solve the problem,'' said Friends of Animals President Priscilla Feral. "A dead bear can't tell another bear to stay away from food that's left out by the public."

The brochure is available online at https://bit.ly/3cTAF5o and copies of the print brochure can be obtained by contacting Friends of Animals at 203 656-1522 or press@friendsofanimals.org

