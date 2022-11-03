Fodor's "No List" of Travel Destinations to Reconsider Returns After 3-Year Hiatus; "Go List" and Fodor's Finest Hotels List Also Return

Highly anticipated recommendations focus on helping travelers explore a whole new world – for better or for worse

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fodor's Travel, long known for its annual lists of travel recommendations for the year ahead, today announced its Go List of recommended destinations for 2023, its Fodor's Finest Hotels list of the world's most incredible hotels, and the revival of its No List of destinations to avoid in 2023, which returns after a three-year pandemic hiatus.

The lists continue the 85-year Fodor's legacy of helping travelers navigate the current travel environment, which this year is marked by a unique dichotomy: enthusiasm for the continued rebound of travel, combined with confusion over how best to navigate destinations changed by global events of the past two years.

"The Go and No Lists are perfect examples of the duality of traveling this new world – we're eager, but we're anxious. It feels like a whole new world out there," said Jeremy Tarr, Editorial Director of Fodors.com. "But one thing remains as true as ever: we still believe in the endless possibilities of travel."

The Go List: 40 Places Covering the Far Reaches of the World

Forty incredible places make up this year's Fodor's Travel Go List of recommended destinations for 2023, covering the far reaches of this weird and wonderful world. As international travel rebounds, this year's Go List returns to a global scope for the first time since 2019.

From the crystalline coasts of Crete to the ethereal wetlands of Botswana; from the chaotic vibrancy of Ho Chi Minh City to the laid back vibes of Wilmington, N.C., the Go List suits a wide variety of travel styles and budgets.

Six North American destinations appear on this year's Go List, including Iowa City, Iowa; Saskatchewan, Canada; and Louisiana's Atchafalaya Basin.

View the entire 2023 Fodor's Go List at https://www.fodors.com/go-list/2023.

The No List: 10 Regions to Reconsider in 2023

The highly cited Fodor's Travel No List returns for the first time since 2019, with a focus on encouraging travelers to reexamine the impacts of tourism and reevaluate where to spend valuable dollars and time.

"This year's No List does not serve as a boycott, ban, or cancelation of any sort; but a call to travelers to consider wisely the choices we make," Tarr said.

Destinations on this year's No List are broken into three categories: natural attractions that could use a break in order to heal and rejuvenate (including Lake Tahoe, California, and Antarctica), cultural hotspots plagued with overcrowding and resource depletion (including Amsterdam and Thailand), and locations suffering from water crises (including Maui and the American West).

View the entire 2023 Fodor's No List at www.fodors.com/no-list-2023.

Fodor's Finest: The 92 Most Incredible Hotels in the World

This year's exclusive Fodor's Finest list of best hotels in the world continues the theme of exploring brave new worlds with an emphasis on properties boasting unapologetic, immersive design.

"Many of our favorite hotels this year are maximalist fever dreams, dripping with psychedelic wonderment. Others boast their boldness with elegant, soothing décor and the meticulousness of minimalism," Tarr said. "The design philosophies may seem disparate, but they have the same goal in mind. All of them want you to feel: inspired, stimulated, serene, transported."

Unlike many other "best hotels" lists that narrowly focus on high-end luxury and buzzy new properties, Fodor's Finest includes a wide range of global properties for nearly every budget.

View the entire Fodor's Finest List of The 92 Most Incredible Hotels in the World at https://www.fodors.com/worlds-best/hotels.

This year's Go List is sponsored by Kerzner International, a leading global developer and operator of destination resorts, ultra-luxury hotels, and residences. Kerzner operates four distinctive brands – Atlantis Resorts and Residences, One&Only Resorts, Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort and SIRO Hotels.

All selections for the Go List, No List, and Fodor's Finest Hotels list are purely editorial, with no input from outside parties.

About Fodor's Travel

The Fodor's name has been synonymous with travel for 85 years. Our award-winning guidebooks, website, eBooks and mobile apps provide today's traveler with up-to-the-minute information to more than 7,500 worldwide destinations. Learn more at Fodors.com, and join our engaged travel community on Facebook and Instagram. Fodor's Travel is a division of Internet Brands.

