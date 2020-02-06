FOG Software Group Announces Acquisition of ASC Software

DEERFIELD, Ill., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FOG Software Group ("FOG"), a division of Vela Software, and Constellation Software, Inc. (TSX: CSU) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of ASC Software ("ASC").

Dayton, OH-based ASC is a leader in supply chain solutions. Their award-winning ASCTrac® software is an enterprise solution combining warehouse management (WMS), manufacturing execution (MES) and financial accounting to help manufacturers, distributors, and third-party logistics providers (3PLs) to better manage their complex operations.

Following the acquisition, ASC will operate as an independent division of FOG Software Group. The company will continue to develop, enhance, service, and support its range of software solutions in providing a competitive edge to customers.

"We are pleased to welcome ASC with their innovative software and focus on quality, execution, and customers," said Andy Hodge, FOG Software Group Portfolio Manager for Supply Chain and Logistics. "ASC is very complementary to our growing portfolio of software solutions for the supply chain. Their problem-solving solutions bring added depth to the vertical markets that we currently serve."

"We are delighted for ASC to join the FOG portfolio," said Pete Gilstrap, President and founder of ASC. "ASC's unique approach to supply chain innovation will add value to the FOG network, while ASC staff and customers alike will benefit from FOG's financial support and well-honed management best practices."

About FOG Software Group

Deerfield, IL-based FOG Software Group is a division of Toronto-based Vela Software https://www.velasoftwaregroup.com and Constellation Software, Inc. (TSX: CSU) https://www.csisoftware.com. The companies acquire, manage, and build software companies in a variety of vertical markets. By helping their acquired companies improve operations, grow through organic initiatives, and seek additional acquisitions that can strengthen their market position, their portfolio companies become clear leaders in their industries.

About ASC Software:

ASC provides innovative supply chain software solutions for complex supply chain challenges. The company's products are consistently rated and awarded as some of the best in the industry, unsurpassed for price and performance. For over 30 years, ASC has provided the tools for manufacturers and distribution companies to intelligently and efficiently serve customers. In today's "on-demand" world, ASC Software helps ensure 100% accuracy, from inventory to order fulfillment to financial reporting. To learn more, visit ASC Software https://www.ascsoftware.com.

