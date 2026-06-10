FTAC Emerald Acquisition a Aktie
WKN DE: A3DGB6 / ISIN: US29103K1007
|
10.06.2026 18:18:32
Fold Holdings Shares Surge 26% After Eliminating Secured Debt
(RTTNews) - Fold Holdings, Inc. (FLD) shares climbed 26.21 percent, gaining $0.1608 to $0.7729 on Wednesday after the bitcoin financial services company announced a series of capital transactions aimed at strengthening its balance sheet and supporting future growth.
The stock is currently trading at $0.7729, compared with its previous close of $0.6121 on the Nasdaq. During the session, it opened at $1.3300 and traded between $0.6800 and $1.6000. Trading volume surged to 99.41 million shares, dramatically above its average volume of 164,964 shares.
The company monetized approximately $45 million of bitcoin holdings at an average price of about $71,000 per bitcoin, repaid $20 million of bitcoin-collateralized debt, and allocated the remaining $25 million toward growth initiatives. As a result, Fold eliminated all secured debt, improved liquidity, enhanced cash flow, and maintained a meaningful bitcoin treasury position.
Fold shares have traded between $0.5600 and $5.2500 over the past 52 weeks.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp Registered Shs -A-
|
11.05.26
|Ausblick: FTAC Emerald Acquisition A legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.03.26
|Ausblick: FTAC Emerald Acquisition A informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)