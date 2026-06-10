FTAC Emerald Acquisition a Aktie

FTAC Emerald Acquisition a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DGB6 / ISIN: US29103K1007

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10.06.2026 18:18:32

Fold Holdings Shares Surge 26% After Eliminating Secured Debt

(RTTNews) - Fold Holdings, Inc. (FLD) shares climbed 26.21 percent, gaining $0.1608 to $0.7729 on Wednesday after the bitcoin financial services company announced a series of capital transactions aimed at strengthening its balance sheet and supporting future growth.

The stock is currently trading at $0.7729, compared with its previous close of $0.6121 on the Nasdaq. During the session, it opened at $1.3300 and traded between $0.6800 and $1.6000. Trading volume surged to 99.41 million shares, dramatically above its average volume of 164,964 shares.

The company monetized approximately $45 million of bitcoin holdings at an average price of about $71,000 per bitcoin, repaid $20 million of bitcoin-collateralized debt, and allocated the remaining $25 million toward growth initiatives. As a result, Fold eliminated all secured debt, improved liquidity, enhanced cash flow, and maintained a meaningful bitcoin treasury position.

Fold shares have traded between $0.5600 and $5.2500 over the past 52 weeks.

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