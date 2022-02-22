|
22.02.2022 12:00:00
Follow Live Today: CNH Industrial Capital Markets Day
The Company will present its updated 2024 Strategic Business Plan, hosting
an in-person and virtual event with presentations starting at 12 noon EST / 6:00 p.m. CET.
Follow the full event live at: capitalmarketsday.cnhindustrial.com
London, February 22, 2022
CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) will host its Capital Markets Day today at The Fillmore Theater in Miami Beach, Florida, USA.
Presentations will commence at 12 noon EST / 6:00 p.m. CET and proceed as follows:
|Opening Remarks
Corporate Strategy Roadmap
|Scott W. Wine, Chief Executive Officer
|Precision Technology
|Parag Garg, Chief Digital Officer
|Agriculture
Segment
|Derek Neilson, President Agriculture
|Construction
Segment
|Stefano Pampalone, President Construction
|Electrification &
Alternative Fuels
|Selin Tur, Vice President Advanced
Technologies and Innovations
|Sustainability
|Kelly Manley, Chief Diversity & Inclusion,
Sustainability and Transformation Officer
|Financial Plan
|Oddone Incisa, Chief Financial Officer
All event presentations will be made available in due course through the CNH Industrial corporate website.
CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company that sustainably advances the noble work of agriculture and construction workers. The Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its five core Brands: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and STEYR, supplying 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment delivering a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.
For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com
For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com
Contacts:
Media Relations
Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com
Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com
Attachments
- 20220222_PR_CNH_Industrial_CMD_Follow_Live
- 20220222_CS_CNH_Industrial_CMD_Segui_ in_diretta
- CNH Industrial Capital Markets Day
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CNH Industrial N.V. Reg. Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu CNH Industrial N.V. Reg. Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CNH Industrial N.V. Reg. Shs
|13,33
|0,23%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerschärfung im Ukraine-Konflikt: ATX tief in der Verlustzone -- DAX pendelt um Nulllinie -- Asiatische Indizes schließen deutlich tiefer
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigen sich die Kurse im Dienstagshandel klar in Rot, während der deutsche Leitindex seine anfänglich kräftigen Verluste im Handelsverlauf vollständig abbauen kann. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Dienstag ebenfalls starke Verluste zu sehen.