Loeb Aktie
WKN: 873909 / ISIN: CH0002045497
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21.11.2026 06:00:02
Follow the Smart Money: 4 AI Stocks Billionaire Dan Loeb Just Bought
Dan Loeb is widely considered one of the world's top investors, starting his Third Point hedge fund with a few million dollars in 1995 and turning it into an over-$28 billion behemoth. In Q3 2026, he was busy scooping up several artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, including Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META).
Let's look at what may have attracted Loeb to these names.
Loeb's buy of Nvidia shares came before CEO Jensen Huang stepped down, but the company remains in the pole position in the AI infrastructure build-out. Nvidia today is more than just a graphics processing unit (GPU) provider, offering a complete AI factory solution that includes networking, central processing units (CPUs), language processing units (LPUs) for the decode phase of inference, its Nemotron open-weight models, and an expanding software layer.
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