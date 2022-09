Following Amazon, Now Walmart Is Expanding Its Healthcare Footprint

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The next frontier in retail may be healthcare. Just weeks after Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced its acquisition of 1Life Healthcare, known as One Medical, Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is making a new move to penetrate the $4.1 trillion industry. The retail giant, which has long held ambitions of building a significant healthcare business, is partnering with UnitedHealth (NYSE: UNH) to offer a preventative program for seniors and virtual care for all ages over the next 10 years.The program will start as a pilot at 15 Walmart stores in Georgia and Florida and will focus on patients with Medicare Advantage, a private form of health insurance. AUnitedHealth executive said that the partnership could potentially serve hundreds of thousands of seniors.Continue reading