Following in Amazon's Footsteps, MercadoLibre Just Made a Genius Move

Plenty of companies like to compare themselves to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and sometimes the comparisons are apt. Take MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), for example.The leading Latin American e-commerce company operates with a similar playbook to Amazon's, often with great success. Like Amazon, MercadoLibre operates both a first-party e-commerce business and a third-party marketplace, meaning the company sells its own products and allows other vendors to sell on its platform.It also layers other complementary businesses on top of that, most notably Mercado Pago, its digital payments platform, which also reaches brick-and-mortar businesses through its point-of-sale machines. And like Amazon, it has its own logistics operation, Mercado Envios, as well as a lending arm, Mercado Credito, and even an asset management business, Mercado Fondo. Continue reading