Following Recent Merger, Infinity FCU to Host Groundbreaking for New Branch

WESTBROOK, Maine., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On the heels of its recent merger with Illinois-based Vibrant Credit Union, Infinity Federal Credit Union (FCU) is preparing for a future outside of Maine—beginning with a new branch right in its own back yard.

On Wednesday, August 14, Infinity FCU will host a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the construction of a new Scarborough branch, located at 35 Plaza Drive, just off of Route 1.

The groundbreaking will begin at 12 p.m. with remarks from Infinity FCU representatives.

Expected to cost $2.9 million, the full-service branch will include two drive-up lanes, a 24-hour ATM and the latest in technological amenities.

"Opening branches is one of the many ways to show our commitment to our communities in Maine," said Elizabeth Hayes, president and CEO of Federal FCU. "In fact, integrating Infinity FCU with Vibrant will allow us to bring out-of-state resources to fuel our expansion and growth in Maine."

According to Hayes, the new branch will feature a "distinctly Maine look and feel," with exposed wood and stone, a coffee bar, comfortable seating and artistic lighting—all with a rustic, outdoorsy ambiance.

The branch will be Infinity FCU's fifth, adding to a network that includes locations in Westbrook, Portland, Bangor and Arundel.

In a statement released last week, Infinity FCU announced its intent to merge with Vibrant, subject to member and regulatory approval. The resulting entity will have nearly 70,000 members and over $1 billion in assets across 17 branches throughout the U.S., with Maine serving as the East Coast hub.

About Infinity Federal Credit Union

As Maine's first credit union, Infinity Federal Credit Union has been serving its members since 1921, initially as the Telephone Workers Credit Union of Maine, then as Telco of New England FCU. Infinity FCU is now community-based, available to anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Cumberland and York counties and the city of Bangor, Maine. Infinity FCU is a not-for-profit cooperative organization owned by its members and guided by the vision: "We do banking differently to keep *you* a step ahead in life." For more information about Infinity FCU, please visit http://www.infinityfcu.com.

