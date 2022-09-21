Following This Streaming Strategy Could Pay Off Big for Microsoft

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has its hands in many different businesses. Most investors think immediately of the company's Windows computer software or Azure, its public cloud segment. But gaming has long been a part of the company, starting with personal computers and the Xbox gaming console that first launched in 2001.Gaming remains a rapidly growing business today, and Microsoft is arguably more dedicated to the industry than ever before. Here is how Microsoft is battling for market share in the gaming sector and why it could benefit shareholders over the long term.Most celebrities rise to fame through the film and music industries, long considered the pillars of entertainment. But you might not have known that the gaming industry's $180 billion revenue in 2021 was more than that of film and music combined.Continue reading