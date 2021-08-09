Fonduu Launches Its Peer-To-Peer Rental Marketplace In Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fonduu, a community-driven, peer-to-peer rental marketplace that is on a mission to help people do more and own less, announced its official launch today in Austin, Texas.

The best option for people to list their items to earn income and rent what they need, Fonduu is running a month-long promotion in August. Anyone in Austin who registers on Fonduu.com in this period and lists at least one item for rent is entered to win $1,000 in a raffle.

"We're thrilled to join the Austin community and introduce our rental platform to ATX residents," Fonduu co-founder & CEO Travis Pham said. "We envision a world where there's less emphasis on owning goods and more value placed on sharing experiences."

"We can't think of a better place to launch than Austin," Fonduu co-founder & CMO Dana Reinart said. "It's a close-knit and growing city that is attracting people from around the country who are eager to make connections and discover new passions."

As part of its debut, Fonduu is hosting two free, in-person community events in August with prizes, company swag, and more.

On Aug. 11 at Hotel Vegas, join Fonduu for Drag Queen Bingo hosted by Louisianna Purchase, star of the reality show, Dragula: Season 3. Sign up on Fonduu.com for unlimited bingo cards and the chance to win the grand prize - an inflatable paddleboard - at the event.

On Aug. 28, Fonduu is hosting a Lake Day at Edward Rendon Sr. Park on Lady Bird Lake. Enjoy free music, food, games, and prizes at Festival Beach. Spots are limited. RSVP at Fonduu.com.

The idea behind Fonduu began years ago in Brooklyn, New York. Pham, a serial entrepreneur with 15 years of experience in community building and the events industry, hosted friends for fondue. Rather than buying a pot, he wanted a way to borrow the equipment from someone. From there, Pham connected with co-founders Reinart and John Guiney (chief product officer), and the concept blossomed into Fonduu.

Fonduu is currently available in Austin, but it has plans to expand to New York City and other locations in 2022.

For more information and inquiries, visit Fonduu.com or contact Dan Brue, Fonduu's outreach & partnership director, at dan@fonduu.com.



About Fonduu

Based in Austin, Fonduu is a community-driven, peer-to-peer rental marketplace that is on a mission to help people do more and own less. Launched in August 2021, Fonduu helps people earn income from items they list and rent goods that they need. By fostering community and building connections among its users, Fonduu contributes to a world where shared experiences are valued more than owning goods. In 2021, Fonduu graduated from Founder Institute, a global startup accelerator program based in New York City. For more information, visit Fonduu.com.

