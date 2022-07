Food and fuel poverty has more than tripled in a year, says Citizens Advice

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Huge rise in numbers forced to choose between eating and heating in UK, says charityThe number of people seeking help because they cannot afford both food and energy has risen more than threefold in a year, according to new data that highlights the increasingly tough choices households face between heating and eating.The figures, published by Citizens Advice, lay bare the difficulties caused by spiralling domestic energy costs, which charities say are driving millions into fuel poverty. Continue reading...