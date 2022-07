Food experts’ tips on how to make the best of your budget

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Soaring prices are piling pressure on UK households but there are ways to save moneyWith food prices rising at the fastest rate in more than a decade, Britons are trying to make their budget go further in the kitchen by buying cheaper frozen and tinned products and supermarket own-label.Simon Roberts, the Sainsbury’s chief executive, said this week that customers were watching every penny. They are also making more trips but buying less on each visit, and monitoring the price of their shopping to avoid “till shock” when paying at the end. Continue reading...