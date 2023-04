Food for thought: why isn’t the UK government focusing on soaring grocery prices? | Richard Partington

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Ministers should aim to support households and bolster Britain’s often overlooked supply chainNot a single item in the average British grocery shop is falling in price. From basic essentials such as bread, milk and cheese to sugar and tea, the cost of a weekly food shop is rising at the fastest annual rate since 1977.More than a year into the worst period for living standards in modern records, Britain’s cost of living crisis is taking a horrifying turn. First came rocketing energy prices. Now the baton is being passed from our gas and electricity bills to the supermarket till receipt. Continue reading...