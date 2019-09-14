|
14.09.2019 04:31:00
Food Recall Warning - Abbott brand Calcilo XD Powder recalled due to rancidity and off-colour
Product photo is available: http://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1568425849063/1568425849551
OTTAWA, Sept. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Abbott Laboratories is recalling Abbott brand Calcilo XD powder from the marketplace due to rancidity and off-colour. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Abbott
Calcilo XD Powder
375 g
0 70074 53329 2
79696K80
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
Food that is rancid, has an unusual odour or smells 'off' should not be consumed. Consumption of rancid food may cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
