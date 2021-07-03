|
03.07.2021 04:24:00
Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Aberdeen and Black Tie brand ChaoZhou style fish balls recalled due to undeclared soy
Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/369xC79
OTTAWA, ON, July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - TFI Foods Ltd is recalling Aberdeen and Black Tie brand ChaoZhou style fish balls from the marketplace because they may contain soy which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to soy should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Alberta, British Colombia and Ontario.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Aberdeen
ChaoZhou Style
500g
0 61391 24277 6
All codes where
Black Tie
Frozen Raw Fish
20 X 500g
0 61391 24235 6
All codes where
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to soy, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
- Learn more about common food allergies
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
