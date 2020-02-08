08.02.2020 02:21:00

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Aqua Okeano / Seven Baskets brand fish products recalled due to undeclared egg

Product photos are available: https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1581121956488/1581121961920

OTTAWA, Feb. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Fresh 7 Baskets Limited is recalling Aqua Okeano / Seven Baskets brand fish products from the marketplace because they may contain egg which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec, and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.

Recalled products

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Aqua Okeano / Seven Baskets

Handmade Fish Cake with Vegetable

270 g

6 28504 82751 2

Lot No: AIJHBD

Production Date: 19 AU 24

Best Before Date: 2021 AU 23

Aqua Okeano / Seven Baskets

White Fish Ball

180 g

6 28504 82711 6

Lot No: AIJHBD

Production Date: 19 AU 24

Best Before Date: 2021 AU 23

 

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

  • Learn more about common food allergies 
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

