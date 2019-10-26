|
26.10.2019 09:08:00
Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Bavarian Premium Meats brand Headcheese recalled due to undeclared mustard
Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2pepYXf
OTTAWA, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Bavarian Link Meat Products Ltd. (EST. 598) is recalling Bavarian Premium Meats brand Headcheese from the marketplace because it contains mustard which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to mustard should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold in Ontario and Quebec.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Additional Info
Bavarian Premium Meats
Headcheese
Variable
(~5-6 kg)
6 25787 00501 9
All codes where mustard is not declared on the label
This product was sold clerk-served from deli counters with or without a label or coding. Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected product are advised to contact their retailer.
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to mustard, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
- Learn more about common food allergies
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
