Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Certain Goodfood brand Roasted Sweet Potato Power Bowls recalled due to undeclared almonds, pecans, wheat and gluten
For more information: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1600388694098/1600388700136
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Goodfood Market Corp is recalling certain Roasted Sweet Potato Power Bowls with Feta, Quinoa & Crunchy Cabbage Salad from the marketplace because they may contain almonds, pecans, wheat, and gluten which are not declared on the label. People who have an allergy to almonds, pecans, wheat, or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Goodfood
Roasted Sweet Potato
1.2 kg
N/A
Code: 297-S27
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to almond, pecan, wheat, or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
Background
This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
