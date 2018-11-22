Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Chukar brand Amaretto Rainiers Cherries recalled due to undeclared milk

Product photos are available at http://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1542859041301/1542859043048

OTTAWA, Nov. 21, 2018 /CNW/ - Mission Hill Family Estate is recalling Chukar brand Amaretto Rainiers Cherries from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in British Columbia.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Chukar Amaretto Rainiers Cherries 7.5 oz 0 11261 22307 7 Best by 09/2019

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product in Canada.

More information

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)