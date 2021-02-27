|
27.02.2021 19:49:00
Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Co-op Gold Pure brand Almond Butter - Crunchy Roasted recalled due to undeclared cashew
Product photos are available at: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1614449737362/1614449742465
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Federated Co-operatives Ltd. is recalling Co-op Gold Pure brand Almond Butter – Crunchy Roasted from the marketplace because it may contain cashew which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to cashew should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Co-op Gold Pure
Almond Butter – Crunchy Roasted
500 g
0 57316 16814 6
LOT# 200276
Best Before 30 MAY 2021
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to cashew, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
- Learn more about common food allergies
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Reactions
There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
