|
04.07.2020 03:27:00
Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Daiya brand Classic Vanilla Creme Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert recalled due to undeclared milk
Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2C0cIeS
OTTAWA, ON, July 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Daiya Foods Inc. is recalling Daiya brand Classic Vanilla Creme Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold in British Columbia and Alberta.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Daiya
Classic Vanilla Creme
Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert
473 mL
8 71459 00984 1
600820
BB 08 JA 2021
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
- Learn more about common food allergies
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street geschlossen -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich mit Zuschlägen
Der heimische Markt wurde am Freitag ebenso wie der DAX von Gewinnmitnahmen belastet. An den US-Aktienmärkten findet feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes schlossen vor dem Wochenende mit Gewinnen.