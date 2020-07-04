04.07.2020 03:27:00

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Daiya brand Classic Vanilla Creme Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert recalled due to undeclared milk

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2C0cIeS

OTTAWA, ON, July 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Daiya Foods Inc. is recalling Daiya brand Classic Vanilla Creme Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in British Columbia and Alberta.

Recalled product

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Daiya

Classic Vanilla Creme 

Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert

473 mL

8 71459 00984 1

600820

BB 08 JA 2021

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

