03.07.2021 04:20:00

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Dufflet brand Plant-Based Chocolate Cake recalled due to undeclared egg

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/369e7vp

OTTAWA, ON, July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Dufflet Pastries is recalling Dufflet brand Plant-Based Chocolate Cake from the marketplace because it contains egg which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold nationally.

Recalled product

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Dufflet

Plant-based Chocolate Cake

550 g

6 24122 00700 8

131121

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schlussendlich in Grün -- ATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas höher -- Chinas Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der US-Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag positiv. Der heimische Aktienmarkt trat im Freitagshandel auf der Stelle, während der deutsche Leitindex leicht zulegen konnte. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es, ausgenommen in Japan, deutlich abwärts vor dem Wochenende.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen