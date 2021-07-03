Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Dufflet brand Plant-Based Chocolate Cake recalled due to undeclared egg

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/369e7vp

OTTAWA, ON, July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Dufflet Pastries is recalling Dufflet brand Plant-Based Chocolate Cake from the marketplace because it contains egg which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold nationally.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Dufflet Plant-based Chocolate Cake 550 g 6 24122 00700 8 131121

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.

