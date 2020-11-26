|
26.11.2020 22:02:00
Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Farm Boy brand Deluxe Chocolate Brownie Mix recalled due to undeclared milk
Product photos are available at: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1606421208498/1606421215582
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Farm Boy Company Inc. is recalling Farm Boy brand Deluxe Chocolate Brownie Mix from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold in Ontario.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Farm Boy
Deluxe Chocolate
500 g
8 08912 00760 1
All codes where milk is not
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
- Learn more about common food allergies
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
