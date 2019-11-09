+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
09.11.2019 01:42:00

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Gabriella's Kitchen Skinny Pasta brand Teff Vegan Macaroni Meal recalled due to undeclared milk

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/33vR4b9

OTTAWA, Nov. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Gabriella's Kitchen Inc. is recalling Gabriella's Kitchen Skinny Pasta brand Teff Vegan Macaroni Meal from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Alberta and British Columbia.

Recalled product

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Gabriella's Kitchen Skinny Pasta

Teff Vegan Macaroni Meal

300 g

1 87813 00097 4

Best Before 2020 AU 20

 

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

  • Learn more about common food allergies 
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

