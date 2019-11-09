|
09.11.2019 01:42:00
Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Gabriella's Kitchen Skinny Pasta brand Teff Vegan Macaroni Meal recalled due to undeclared milk
Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/33vR4b9
OTTAWA, Nov. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Gabriella's Kitchen Inc. is recalling Gabriella's Kitchen Skinny Pasta brand Teff Vegan Macaroni Meal from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold in Alberta and British Columbia.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Gabriella's Kitchen Skinny Pasta
Teff Vegan Macaroni Meal
300 g
1 87813 00097 4
Best Before 2020 AU 20
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
Background
This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Reactions
There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
