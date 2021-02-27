|
27.02.2021 23:30:00
Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Goldroast brand Instant Nutritious Cereal - Original Flavour recalled due to undeclared milk
Product photos are available at: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1614455379376/1614455379594
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - AJ International Trading is recalling Goldroast brand Instant Nutritious Cereal – Original Flavour from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold in Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Goldroast
Instant Nutritious Cereal –
Original Flavour
600 g
6 920118 519567
All lot codes where milk is not declared on the label
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
- Learn more about common food allergies
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
