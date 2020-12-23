Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Madame Labriski brand The Bomba Rosa Log recalled due to undeclared soy, eggs, milk, sesame, nuts and peanuts

Product photos are available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/food-recall-warnings-and-allergy-alerts/2020-12-22/eng/1608687823458/1608687828303

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Madame Labriski is recalling Madame Labriski brand The Bomba Rosa Log from the marketplace because it may contain soy, eggs, milk, sesame, nuts and peanuts which are not declared on the label. People with an allergy to soy, eggs, milk, sesame, nuts and peanuts should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Quebec and New Brunswick.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Madame Labriski The Bomba Rosa Log 850 g 10627843908187 All units sold up to and including December 16, 2020

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to soy, eggs, milk, sesame, nuts and peanuts, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Learn more about common food allergies

Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media

View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process

Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by le ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation (MAPAQ). If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)