13.07.2019 02:42:00

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Probar brand bars recalled due to undeclared milk and soy

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2LhT0Ph

OTTAWA, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Industry is recalling Probar brand bars from the marketplace because they may contain milk and soy which are not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk or soy should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products may have been sold nationally and through Internet sales.

Recalled products

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Probar

The Simply Real Bar,

Chocolate Coconut Flavour

85 g

8 53152 80066 6

Best before

20-MA 03-0634

Probar Meal

Chocolate Coconut

85 g

8 53152 10034 6

EXP APR 19 2020
EXP MAY 03 2020

Probar Meal

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

85 g

8 53152 10032 2

EXP APR 29 2020
EXP MAY 06 2020

Probar Meal

Original Trail Mix

85 g

8 53152 10001 8

EXP APR 29 2020

Probar Meal

Wholeberry Blast

85 g

8 53152 10002 5

EXP MAY 01 2020

Probar Meal

Superfood Slam

85 g

8 53152 10007 0

EXP MAY 02 2020

 

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to milk or soy, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

  • Learn more about common food allergies 
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products in Canada.

 

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

