13.07.2019 02:42:00
Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Probar brand bars recalled due to undeclared milk and soy
Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/2LhT0Ph
OTTAWA, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Industry is recalling Probar brand bars from the marketplace because they may contain milk and soy which are not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk or soy should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products may have been sold nationally and through Internet sales.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Probar
The Simply Real Bar,
Chocolate Coconut Flavour
85 g
8 53152 80066 6
Best before
20-MA 03-0634
Probar Meal
Chocolate Coconut
85 g
8 53152 10034 6
EXP APR 19 2020
Probar Meal
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
85 g
8 53152 10032 2
EXP APR 29 2020
Probar Meal
Original Trail Mix
85 g
8 53152 10001 8
EXP APR 29 2020
Probar Meal
Wholeberry Blast
85 g
8 53152 10002 5
EXP MAY 01 2020
Probar Meal
Superfood Slam
85 g
8 53152 10007 0
EXP MAY 02 2020
What you should do
Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to milk or soy, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
- Learn more about common food allergies
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products in Canada.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
