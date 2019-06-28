|
28.06.2019 03:00:00
Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Sanwu brand Spicy Hot Bean Curd recalled due to undeclared sesame and wheat
Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/31TP2Bf
OTTAWA, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Clover Trading Co. Ltd. is recalling Sanwu brand Spicy Hot Bean Curd from the marketplace because it contains sesame and wheat which are not declared on the label. People with an allergy to sesame or wheat or who have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold in British Columbia and Alberta.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Sanwu
Spicy Hot Bean Curd
150 g
6 905475 352002
All codes where sesame and wheat are not declared on the label.
What you should do
Check to see if you have recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to sesame or wheat, or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
- Learn more about common food allergies
- Sign up for recall notifications by email, follow us on Twitter, or join the CFIA community on Facebook
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
Background
This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.
More information
- CFIA: www.inspection.gc.ca/contactus
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
