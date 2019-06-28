Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Sanwu brand Spicy Hot Bean Curd recalled due to undeclared sesame and wheat

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/31TP2Bf

OTTAWA, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Clover Trading Co. Ltd. is recalling Sanwu brand Spicy Hot Bean Curd from the marketplace because it contains sesame and wheat which are not declared on the label. People with an allergy to sesame or wheat or who have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in British Columbia and Alberta.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Sanwu Spicy Hot Bean Curd 150 g 6 905475 352002 All codes where sesame and wheat are not declared on the label.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to sesame or wheat, or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

More information

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)