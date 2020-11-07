|
07.11.2020 22:32:00
Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Sharwood's brand Tikka Curry Paste recalled due to undeclared mustard
Product photos are available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1604782091999/1604782099042
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Tree of Life Canada ULC is recalling Sharwood's brand Tikka Curry Paste from the marketplace because it contains mustard which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to mustard should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Quebec, and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Sharwood's
Tikka Curry Paste
255 mL
7 56781 00292 3
MAY 2021
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to mustard, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
Background
This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
