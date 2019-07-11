Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Shirakiku brand Frozen Fish Cakes recalled due to undeclared egg

Product photos are available at https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1562804497979/1562804499964

OTTAWA, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc. is recalling Shirakiku brand Frozen Fish Cakes from the marketplace because they may contain egg which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Shirakiku Fried Fish Cake (Gobou Maki) (Item 92555) 150 g 0 74410 92555 0 All codes where egg is

not declared on the label Shirakiku Fried Fish Cake (Ika Maki) (Item 92556) 150 g 0 74410 92556 7 All codes where egg is

not declared on the label

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

