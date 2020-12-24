Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - The People's brand Meadilicious taste of Pina Colada flavoured fortified wine recalled due to undeclared milk

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/38tUC1o

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Minhas Sask Ventures Inc. is recalling The People's brand Meadilicious taste of Pina Colada flavoured fortified wine from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Saskatchewan.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes The People's Meadilicious taste of Pina Colada flavoured fortified wine 750 mL 0 62811 11130 6 All codes where milk is not declared on the label

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Learn more about common food allergies

Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media

View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process

Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)