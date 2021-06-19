|
19.06.2021 06:36:00
Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Turkey Breakfast Sausage recalled due to undeclared milk
OTTAWA, ON, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Meadow Valley Meats is recalling Turkey Breakfast Sausage from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold in British Columbia.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
None – Meadow
Turkey Breakfast
5lbs
None
All lot numbers starting with
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
- Learn more about common food allergies
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
