16.01.2021 05:39:00

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Wang Korea brand sweet rice pancake products recalled due to undeclared egg

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3qpDzot

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Industry is recalling Wang Korea brand sweet rice pancake products from the marketplace because they may contain egg which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Wang Korea

Green Tea Flavor Sweet Rice Pancake

480 g

0 87703 15649 4

All codes where egg is not declared in the list of ingredients

Wang Korea

Green Tea Flavor Sweet Rice Pancake

180 g

0 87703 15408 7

All codes where egg is not declared in the list of ingredients

Wang Korea

Sweet Rice Pancake

480 g

0 87703 15647 0

All codes where egg is not declared in the list of ingredients

Wang Korea

Sweet Rice Pancake

180 g

0 87703 15323 3

All codes where egg is not declared in the list of ingredients

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

  • Learn more about common food allergies 
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

