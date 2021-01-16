Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Wang Korea brand sweet rice pancake products recalled due to undeclared egg

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3qpDzot

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Industry is recalling Wang Korea brand sweet rice pancake products from the marketplace because they may contain egg which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Wang Korea Green Tea Flavor Sweet Rice Pancake 480 g 0 87703 15649 4 All codes where egg is not declared in the list of ingredients Wang Korea Green Tea Flavor Sweet Rice Pancake 180 g 0 87703 15408 7 All codes where egg is not declared in the list of ingredients Wang Korea Sweet Rice Pancake 480 g 0 87703 15647 0 All codes where egg is not declared in the list of ingredients Wang Korea Sweet Rice Pancake 180 g 0 87703 15323 3 All codes where egg is not declared in the list of ingredients

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of these products.

