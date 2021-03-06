|
Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Wilton brand sprinkle products recalled due to undeclared milk
OTTAWA, ON, March 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Wilton Industries Canada Company is recalling Wilton brand sprinkle products from the marketplace because they contain milk which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Wilton
Sprinkles Valentine Chip Crunch
98 g
0 70896 04277 4
All codes where milk
Wilton
Sprinkles Rainbow Chip Crunch
148 g
0 70896 45364 8
All codes where milk
Wilton
Sprinkles Holiday Mix
215 g
0 70896 27649 0
All codes where milk
Wilton
Sprinkles Assorted Treat Toppings
74 g
0 70896 09722 4
All codes where milk
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
Background
This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Reactions
There have been no reported reactions in Canada associated with the consumption of this product.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
