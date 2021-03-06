+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
06.03.2021 01:56:00

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Wilton brand sprinkle products recalled due to undeclared milk

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3qkCgqB  

OTTAWA, ON, March 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Wilton Industries Canada Company is recalling Wilton brand sprinkle products from the marketplace because they contain milk which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Wilton

Sprinkles Valentine Chip Crunch

98 g

0 70896 04277 4

All codes where milk
is not declared on the
label

Wilton

Sprinkles Rainbow Chip Crunch

148 g

0 70896 45364 8

All codes where milk
is not declared on the
label

Wilton

Sprinkles Holiday Mix

215 g

0 70896 27649 0

All codes where milk
is not declared on the
label

Wilton

Sprinkles Assorted Treat Toppings

74 g

0 70896 09722 4

All codes where milk
is not declared on the
label

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

  • Learn more about common food allergies
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions in Canada associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

