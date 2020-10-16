|
16.10.2020 03:39:00
Food Recall Warning - Alwatania brand Liquid Tahina recalled due to Salmonella
Product photos are available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1602808427999/1602808433919
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The food safety warning issued on October 11, 2020 has been updated to a food recall warning and includes additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.
Migahid & Elsawi Co. Ltd. is recalling Alwatania brand Liquid Tahina from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Quebec and Ontario.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Alwatania (Arabic
Liquid Tahina
350 g
6 224007 246221
PRO : 20/05/2019
EXP : 19/05/2021
Alwatania (Arabic
Liquid Tahina
750 g
6 224007 246191
PRO : 20/05/2019
EXP : 19/05/2021
Alwatania
Liquid Tahina
18 kg
None
PRO : 20/05/2019
EXP : 19/05/2021
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This warning was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
