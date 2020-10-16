+++ Jetzt mehr über Kryptowährungen erfahren und direkt mit dem Handel beginnen** +++-w-
16.10.2020 03:39:00

Food Recall Warning - Alwatania brand Liquid Tahina recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1602808427999/1602808433919

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The food safety warning issued on October 11, 2020 has been updated to a food recall warning and includes additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Migahid & Elsawi Co. Ltd. is recalling Alwatania brand Liquid Tahina from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Quebec and Ontario.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Alwatania (Arabic
characters only)

Liquid Tahina

350 g

6 224007 246221

PRO : 20/05/2019

EXP : 19/05/2021

Alwatania (Arabic
characters only)

Liquid Tahina

750 g

6 224007 246191

PRO : 20/05/2019

EXP : 19/05/2021

Alwatania

Liquid Tahina

18 kg

None

PRO : 20/05/2019

EXP : 19/05/2021

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This warning was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes zum Handelsende in Rot -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich leichter -- Börsen in Asien letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex wiesen am Donnerstag klare Abgaben aus. Die US-Börsen notierten am Donnerstag in der Verlustzone. Die asiatischen Märkte gaben am Donnerstag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen