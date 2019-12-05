05.12.2019 05:05:00

Food Recall Warning - Amsellem brand Solo Chorizo - Dried Beef Sausage recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available at https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1575516378227/1575516383390

OTTAWA, Dec. 4, 2019Usine Amsellem Inc. is recalling Amsellem brand Solo Chorizo – Dried Beef Sausage from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Ontario and may have been sold in other provinces and territories.

Recalled product

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Amsellem

Solo Chorizo – Dried Beef Sausage

28 g

6 28055 38930 9

91002DC-707

BB 2020 AVR 08

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Mögliche Annäherung im Handelskonflikt stützt: ATX schließt fester -- Gewinne an der Wall Street -- DAX mit kräftigem Gewinn -- Asiens Börsen letztlich verlustreich
Der Dow präsentierte sich am Mittwoch mit Gewinnen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt wies im Mittwochshandel einen Zuwachs aus. Auch der DAX kletterte im Verlauf deutlich. Die Märkte in Fernost verbuchten zur Wochenmitte Abschläge.

Nachrichten

