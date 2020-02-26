Food Recall Warning - Aqua Okeano brand and Aqua Okeano / Seven Baskets brand fish products recalled due to potential presence of dangerous bacteria

Product photos are available at https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1582678216429/1582678216779

OTTAWA, Feb. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Fresh 7 Baskets Limited is recalling Aqua Okeano brand and Aqua Okeano / Seven Baskets brand fish products from the marketplace because they may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec, and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Aqua Okeano Fish Ball with Cuttlefish 200 g 6 285048 270002 All best before dates up to and including 2021 AU 23 Aqua Okeano Fried Fish Ball 200 g 6 285048 270248 All best before dates up to and including 2021 AU 23 Aqua Okeano Handmade Fish Cake with Vegetable 300 g 6 285048 270484 All best before dates up to and including 2021 AU 23 Aqua Okeano White Fish Ball 200 g 6 285048 270316 All best before dates up to and including 2021 AU 23 Aqua Okeano / Seven Baskets Fish Ball with Cuttlefish 190 g 6 28504 82707 9 All best before dates up to and including 2021 AU 23 Aqua Okeano / Seven Baskets Fried Fish Ball 180 g 6 28504 82713 0 All best before dates up to and including 2021 AU 23 Aqua Okeano / Seven Baskets Handmade Fish Cake with Vegetable 270 g 6 28504 82751 2 All best before dates up to and including 2021 AU 23 Aqua Okeano / Seven Baskets White Fish Ball 180 g 6 28504 82711 6 All best before dates up to and including 2021 AU 23

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking or including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness.

Symptoms of foodborne botulism in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis. In all cases, botulism does not cause a fever. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

