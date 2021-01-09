+++ Mit Plus500 mehr über Kryptowährungen und CFDs erfahren!** +++-w-
09.01.2021 07:24:00

Food Recall Warning - Belle Grove brand Whole White Mushrooms recalled due to potential presence of dangerous bacteria

Product photo is available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1610169805106/1610169810071

OTTAWA, Jan. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Monaghan  Mushrooms Ltd. is recalling Belle Grove brand Whole White Mushrooms from the marketplace because they may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Ontario.

Recalled product

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Belle Grove

Whole White Mushrooms

227 g

8 87462 00000 3

Best Before 15 Jan

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.  

Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking, including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness.

Symptoms of foodborne botulism in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis. In all cases, botulism does not cause a fever.  In severe cases of illness, people may die.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background 

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

