|
02.02.2020 01:55:00
Food Recall Warning - Bottled clams from Cielo Glamping Maritime recalled due to potential presence of dangerous bacteria
Product photos are available: https://inspection.gc.ca/eng/1580602213962/1580602220335
OTTAWA, Feb. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Cielo Glamping Maritime is recalling bottled clams from the marketplace because they may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in New Brunswick.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
None
Bottled clams (no label)
500 ml
None
None – Sold from Cielo Glamping Maritime, 232 Chemin des Huîtres, Haut-Shippigan NB
None
Bottled clams (no label)
1 L
None
None – Sold from Cielo Glamping Maritime, 232 Chemin des Huîtres, Haut-Shippigan NB
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.
Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking, slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness.
Symptoms of foodborne botulism in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis. In all cases, botulism does not cause a fever. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerCoronavirus belastet: ATX und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Märkte letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt ging tiefer ins Wochenende und auch der deutsche Leitindex fiel nach anfänglichen Zuschlägen auf rotes Terrain zurück. Der Dow gab zum Wochenausklang ebenfalls nach. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zweigeteilt.