14.08.2021 06:08:00
Food Recall Warning - Certain broccoli-containing deli products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Industry is recalling certain broccoli-containing deli products from the marketplace due to possible Listeriamonocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold as indicated in the table below.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Additional Info / Distribution
None
Crunch Mix Dlx
Variable
Starting with 0235278
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
None
Brocc/Cauli/Carrot
Variable
Starting with 0282038
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
None
Broccoli Florettes
Variable
Starting with 0208203
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
None
Broccoli & Cauliflower Florettes
Variable
Starting with 0208183
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
None
Veggie Stir Fry Mix
Variable
Starting with 0208551
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
None
Vegetable Tray SS
Variable
Starting with 0252793
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
None
Celebration Veg Tray W/O Dip
Variable
Starting with 0282995
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
None
Celebration Veg Tray FS
Variable
Starting with 0203006
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
None
Maple Leaf Vegetable Caro
Variable
Starting with 0260116
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
None
Canada Day Tray
Variable
Starting with 0260116
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
None
Veggie Might
Variable
Starting with 0265589
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
None
Rainbow Veggie Platter
Variable
Starting with 0265583
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
None
Vegetable Nibbler Tray Square
Variable
Starting with 0208673
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
None
Veg Nibbler Tray 14IN Square
Variable
Starting with 0208675
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
None
Broccoli Salad Small w/Cheddar contains Bacon
Variable
Starting with 0235231
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
None
Broccoli & Cauliflower Florettes
Variable
Starting with 0208183
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
None
Celebration Swt Veg Tray
1000 g
Starting with 0208688
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
None
Lrg GrabNGo Veggie Tray w/Dip
2.2 kg
Starting with 0208147
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
None
Celebration Veg Tray Lg
Variable
Starting with 0254589
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
None
Celebration Vegetable Carousel
950 g
Starting with 0282997
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
None
Veggie Tray GrabNGo W/Dip Large
1.95 kg
Starting with 0265680
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
None
Broccoli & Bacon Salad with Cheddar
Variable
Starting with 0227162
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
None
Bacon Broccoli Cheddr Salad SS
Variable
Starting with 0217172
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
None
Bacon Broccoli Salad
Variable
Starting with 0267332
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
None
Bacon Broccoli Salad SS
Variable
Starting with 0227332
All units sold up to and including August 13, 2021
Sold clerk-served and/or pre-packaged in Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island
Hartland
Valufoods
Small Veggie
Variable
Starting with 230001
All Packaged on dates up to and including 21AU11
Sold at Hartland Valufoods, 550 Main St., Hartland, NB and Centreville Valufoods, 3145 Main St., Centreville, NB
Hartland
Valufoods
Large Veggie
Variable
Starting with 250001
All Packaged on dates up to and including 21AU11
Sold at Hartland Valufoods, 550 Main St., Hartland, NB
Hartland
Valufoods
Pasta Salad
Variable
Starting with 233357
All Packaged on dates up to and including 21AU11 and Best Before dates up to and including 21AU14
Sold at Hartland Valufoods, 550 Main St., Hartland, NB
Hartland
Valufoods
Broccoli Salad
Variable
Starting with 232348
All Packaged on dates up to and including 21AU11 and Best Before dates up to and including 21AU14
Sold at Hartland Valufoods, 550 Main St., Hartland, NB and Centreville Valufoods, 3145 Main St., Centreville, NB
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Background
This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
