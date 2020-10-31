+++ Jetzt mehr über Kryptowährungen erfahren und direkt mit dem Handel beginnen** +++-w-
31.10.2020 23:06:00

Food Recall Warning - Certain Isagenix brand Isalean Bars may be unsafe due to over fortification of vitamins

Product photos are available at: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1604150585682/1604150586078

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Isagenix International LLC is recalling certain Isagenix brand Isalean Bars from the marketplace due to over fortification of vitamins.  Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold through internet sales and potentially through independent representatives.

Recalled products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Isagenix

Isalean Bar - Chocolate Cream Crisp

65 g (x10 bars)

380602471 (box)

380602470 (per bar)

 

Lot 013900420

EXP AL/2021

Isagenix

Isalean Bar -Chocolate Peanut Crunch

65 g (x10 bars)

380602469 (box)

380602468 (per bar)

Lot 023900120

EXP JL/2021

 

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out.

  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

