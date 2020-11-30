|
30.11.2020 04:20:00
Food Recall Warning - Certain Kawartha Dairy brand ice cream products recalled due to possible presence of pieces of metal
Product photos are available: https://www.inspection.gc.ca/eng/1606695648318/1606695648646
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Kawartha Dairy Limited is recalling certain Kawartha Dairy brand ice cream products from the marketplace due to possible presence of pieces of metal. Consumers should not consume and retailers, restaurants, and institutions should not sell or use the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Ontario.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Kawartha Dairy
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream
1.5 L
0 62229 08950 1
PRD/ 03/11/2020 and
PRD/ 04/11/2020
Kawartha Dairy
Choc. Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream
11.4 L
0 62229 08150 5
PRD: 03/11/2020 and
PRD: 04/11/2020
Kawartha Dairy
Mint Chip Ice Cream
1.5 L
0 62229 08917 4
PRD/ 13/10/2020 and
PRD/ 14/10/2020
Kawartha Dairy
Mint Chip Ice Cream
11.4 L
0 62229 08117 8
PRD/ 13/10/2020 and
PRD/ 14/10/2020
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Injuries
There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen grün ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich in der Gewinnzone -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
An den US-Börsen fand am "Black Friday" ein verkürzter Handel statt. Am heimischen Markt wurden am Freitag Gewinne beobachtet. Der deutsche Leitindex ließ den Vortagesschluss hinter sich. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen auch vor dem Wochenende eine freundliche Tendenz aus.