Food Recall Warning - Certain Les Huîtres Cadoret - La Perle Noire brand #4 oysters recalled due to norovirus

OTTAWA, March 1, 2020 /CNW/ - La Mer is recalling certain Les Huîtres Cadoret – La Perle Noire brand #4 oysters from the marketplace due to possible norovirus. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following products have been sold in Quebec.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Les Huîtres Cadoret – La Perle Noire "Huitres speciales #4 Cadoret Perles Noires 24 CT – France" 24 count 0 209656 067997 "Emballe le" 13.FE.20 Les Huîtres Cadoret – La Perle Noire "Huitres speciales #4 Cadoret Perles Noires 12 CT – France" 12 count 0 209656 034996 "Emballe le" 13.FE.20

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

People with norovirus illness usually develop symptoms of gastroenteritis within 24 to 48 hours, but symptoms can start as early as 12 hours after exposure. The illness often begins suddenly. Even after having the illness, you can still become re-infected by norovirus. The main symptoms of norovirus illness are diarrhea, vomiting (children usually experience more vomiting than adults), nausea and stomach cramps. Other symptoms may include low-grade fever, headache, chills, muscle aches and fatigue (a general sense of tiredness). Most people feel better within one or two days, with symptoms resolving on their own, and experience no long-term health effects. As with any illness causing diarrhea or vomiting, people who are ill should drink plenty of liquids to replace lost body fluids and prevent dehydration. In severe cases, patients may need to be hospitalized and given fluids intravenously.

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

