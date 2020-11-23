|
Food Recall Warning - Compliments brand Smoked Beef Pastrami recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes
Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3nIGasc
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Levitts Foods (Canada) Inc. is recalling Compliments brand Smoked Beef Pastrami from the marketplace due to possible Listeriamonocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold in Alberta, Ontario, and Nova Scotia and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Compliments
Smoked Beef Pastrami
175 g
0 68820 13360 5
BEST BEFORE 2020/DE/25
EST 48
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
