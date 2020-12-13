|
Food Recall Warning - Eggs from Hilly Acres Farm recalled due to Salmonella
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Hilly Acres Farm is recalling eggs from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers, and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals, and nursing homes should not serve, sell, or use the recalled products described below.
The recalled products have only been sold in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Only eggs from Hilly Acres Farm with best before dates indicated in the table below where the lot code contains "N38" or where there is no lot code on the package are implicated by the recall.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Farmer John Eyking
Large Size Eggs
12 eggs
0 73557 00002
DEC 27 N38
JAN 3 N38
JAN 10 N38
Farmer John Eyking
Large Size Brown Eggs
12 eggs
0 73557 00005
DEC 27 N38
JAN 3 N38
JAN 10 N38
Nova Eggs
Large Size White Eggs
18 eggs
0 59001 90118
JAN 10 N38
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Background
This recall was triggered by test results. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
