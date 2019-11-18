|
18.11.2019 03:41:00
Food Recall Warning - Farm Boy brand cheese balls recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes
Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/357X9Lt
OTTAWA, Nov. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Farm Boy is recalling Farm Boy brand cheese balls from the marketplace due to possible Listeriamonocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Ontario.
Recalled products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Farm Boy
Cheese Ball Trio –
Fiesta, Cranberry Pecan, Bacon Cheddar
and/or
"FB Cheese Ball Trio"
360 g
Starting with 0 238211
All units sold up to and including November 17, 2019
Farm Boy
"FB Blue Cheese &Walnut Ball"
180 g
Starting with 0 238274
All units sold up to and including November 17, 2019
Farm Boy
Cranberry Pecan Cheese Ball
and/or
"FB Cran Pecan Cheese Ball"
180 g
8 08912 00884 4
or
Starting with 0 232337
All units sold up to and including November 17, 2019
Farm Boy
Fiesta Cheese Ball
and/or
Farm Boy Fiesta Cheese Ball
180 g
8 08912 00883 7
or
Starting with 0 238283
All units sold up to and including November 17, 2019
Farm Boy
"FB Wht Choc Pecan Cran Ball"
180 g
Starting with 0 238275
All units sold up to and including November 17, 2019
Farm Boy
Bacon Cheddar Cheese Ball
and/or
"FB Bacon Chedd. Cheese Ball"
180 g
8 08912 00885 1
or
Starting with 0 238284
All units sold up to and including November 17, 2019
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
- Learn more about the health risks
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Indizes schließen mit Rekorden -- ATX geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt konnte am Freitag seine Gewinne nicht halten. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich schlussendlich mit freundlicher Tendenz. Neue Hoffnung im Handelskonflikt sorgt für eine erneute Rekordjagd an der Wall Street. Die Börsen in Fernost entwickelten sich am Freitag überwiegend positiv.