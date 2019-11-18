+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
Food Recall Warning - Farm Boy brand cheese balls recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

OTTAWA, Nov. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Farm Boy is recalling Farm Boy brand cheese balls from the marketplace due to possible Listeriamonocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Ontario.

Recalled products

 

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Farm Boy

Cheese Ball Trio –

Fiesta, Cranberry Pecan, Bacon Cheddar

and/or

"FB Cheese Ball Trio"

360 g

Starting with 0 238211

All units sold up to and including November 17, 2019

Farm Boy

"FB Blue Cheese &Walnut Ball"

 

180 g

Starting with 0 238274

All units sold up to and including November 17, 2019

Farm Boy

Cranberry Pecan Cheese Ball

and/or

"FB Cran Pecan Cheese Ball"

180 g

8 08912 00884 4

or

Starting with 0 232337

All units sold up to and including November 17, 2019

Farm Boy

Fiesta Cheese Ball

and/or

Farm Boy Fiesta Cheese Ball

180 g

8 08912 00883 7

or

Starting with 0 238283

All units sold up to and including November 17, 2019

Farm Boy

"FB Wht Choc Pecan Cran Ball"

180 g

Starting with 0 238275

All units sold up to and including November 17, 2019

Farm Boy

Bacon Cheddar Cheese Ball

and/or

"FB Bacon Chedd. Cheese Ball"

180 g

8 08912 00885 1

or

Starting with 0 238284

All units sold up to and including November 17, 2019

 

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

  • Learn more about the health risks
  • Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
  • View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
  • Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

